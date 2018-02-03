BALLARI: As the Congress succeeded in taking former Hospet MLA Anand Singh into its fold, the BJP has settled the score by wooing senior Congress leader Hiral Ranganagouda Gaviappa. A native of Hosapete, who is said to be primarily responsible for bringing Siddaramaiah into Congress, Gaviappa is all set to join the BJP.

Sources close to Gaviappa said he has already received the green signal from BJP president Amit Shah and is leaving for New Delhi on Saturday where he will meet Shah along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and party state president B S Yeddyurappa.

Gaviappa was Hosapete MLA once (independent) and he had joined the Congress at the behest of S M Krishna when latter was the chief minister.