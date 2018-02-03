BALLARI: A meeting of the Congress to welcome former MLA Anand Singh and his followers and discuss preparations for party president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka turned ugly with Congress workers and District Minister Santosh Lad almost coming to blows.

The meeting was held at a private hotel in Hospet. The things turned ugly with some “original” Congress workers objecting to the style of functioning of Lad. They were upset with Lad for not taking them into confidence while taking major decisions like including former BJP MLA Anand Singh into the party fold. The members, including Anand Singh’s cousin Deepak Singh, raised slogans against Lad and others for neglecting them.

Lad lost his cool and the things turned worse as he got into an argument with Deepak Singh. The latter also had an argument with his brother. The minister and Anand Singh on one side and workers along with Deepak Singh on the other side swore against each other. The entire episode happened in front of local media.

Unhappy with the developments, many workers left the venue. The meeting continued for namesake and then ended abruptly. However, the party sources said the meeting later on continued at Hospet Inspection Bungalow.