MYSURU: After consolidating Dalit vote bank through its welfare programmes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government has now come under fire from majority sects in scheduled castes who are up in arms against the proposed categorisation of reservation.

Siddaramaiah had set aside grants proportionate to their population has now played to the tune of a few dominant communities among SCs in favour of categorisation of reservation.

The issue has started backfiring on the government as leaders and people from 98 castes out of 101 castes among SCs have taken to streets against implementation of Sadashiva Commission recommendations. This has set an apprehension that the traditional vote bank of Congress may turn against it if the government recommends Sadashiva Commission recommendation to the Parliament.

Many listed under touchable castes like Bovi, Lambani, Korcha and others would be deprived of the reservation benefits if the report is implemented.

Justice Sadashiva Commission was setup to examine and report whether the benefits of the government reached all sub-sects equally. If not, then the committee was asked to study the situation and come up with suggestions to improve the condition of the people.

The Sadashiva Commission report that came out with terms of reference on division of SC categorisation of reservation also divided SCs as Left, Right, Touchables and others.

The commission has put SC Left population at 32.35 lakh, SC Right at 30.93 lakh, touchables at 22.84 lakh and others at 6.02 lakh. Whereas the Government of Indian census has revealed that SC Left population is 25,44,416 and SC Right is 41,50,564. While the population of Touchables is 26,51,067, others is 4.49 lakh.

SC Right leaders and legislators, and Touchables are arguing that the state government should rely on Union government’s census and not on Sadashiva Commission figures which were not done with the help of enumerators.

The difference of 11 lakh in SC Right population has put the government on a sticky wicket. There is a demand to give away 6 per cent to Left, 5 per cent to Right, 3 per cent to Touchables and 1 per cent others.

The touchable dalits who have won in sizeable number from reserve constituencies have taken to streets as the categorisation would affect them with the lion’s share going to SC Left and Right communities. They also wanted to know what will be the fate of 6 lakh dalits who were not identified with their sub-caste.

There are rumours that Touchables who were included in SC list by Devaraj Urs and also by then Mysuru state may loose the reservation tag as they have not suffered the social stigma or untouchability.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders who had backed for implementation of Sadashiva Commission are closely watching the developments as split in dalits would weaken the Congress and help them in the ensuing polls.

Advocate Shankarappa said the Sadashiva Commission has observed that Touchables have managed to get more benefits than untouchables. He said implementing report would divide dalits and lead to violence among unorganised communities.

Karnataka Reservation Protection Forum general secretary Ananth Nayaka said the Sadashiva Commission which was asked to make a socio-economic study has overstepped in recommending categorisation of reservation.

He said the Commission has recommended for deletion of Touchable castes like Bhovi, Lambhani, Korcha and Korma and other 42 castes from SC list which would be death blow to these communities.

Bhovi Development Corporation chairman Seetharam said the figures in Sadashiva Commission do not match the figures of Central government’s figures.

While, Congress MLA P M Narendraswamy accused the BJP hand in pressing for Sadashiva Commission to split unity among dalits. He said the government should not recommend categorization as the apex court has struck down categorization in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Clarifying that the government is not in a hurry, he said the government has decided to take Law Department’s opinion before tabling it in cabinet.