Modi may not touch upon Mahadayi
BENGALURU: While people of the state, especially those in north Karnataka, are hoping for an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on resolving the Kalasa-Banduri dispute through negotiation, the PM’s address could prove a damper as he is unlikely to touch upon the issue.
“The Prime Minister’s rally is happening just after the presentation of the Budget. The Prime Minister is expected to touch upon national and state issues concerning recent developments. It is difficult to expect him to touch upon the issue of Mahadayi during his address,” BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa told reporters after reviewing the preparations for the rally at the Palace Grounds here on Friday.
Yeddyurappa said Modi is likely to devote his address to election issues and infuse enthusiasm among party cadres.
Expressing displeasure with some pro-Kannada outfits which have threatened to stage a protest and observe a bandh on February 4, Yeddyurappa said it would not have any impact on the rally.
The rally will see a turnout of 4 lakh people and arrangements have been made for their transport, food and other needs, Yeddyurappa added.