BENGALURU: The state government and the ruling Congress seem to be rattled by BJP national president Amit Shah’s frequent barbs seeking ‘hisab’ or accounts from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the central grants to the state.

On Saturday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengaluru, Congress called Shah the “emperor of lies” and gave out details about the central grants to the state to drive home the point that Shah’s claims of releasing Rs 3 lakh crore as grants was not true.

At every rally, Shah claims that the Centre has given Rs 3 lakh crore grants to the state during the 14th Finance Commission. In reality, the state’s total devolution for five years is Rs 2,02,370 crore, which shows the BJP’s exaggeration on the amount given to us, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said while addressing a joint press conference here.They accused Shah of spreading lies and hurting Kannadigas’ pride by speaking as though the money it devolves to the state is a gift or handout from the Centre. “ We demand Prime Minister Modi to clarify the facts, show release orders for Rs 3 lakh crore as claimed by his party president. If he is not able to do that let the PM apologise to the people of the state,’’ Gowda said. “Now, we are asking the PM to give hisab,” said Gundu Rao.

The Congress leaders said Karnataka has been allocated 4.713 per cent of the Central pool, which comes to Rs 95,204 crore (from 2015-16 to 2017-18 in the 14th Finance Commission). Of that, the Centre still owns the state Rs 10,553 crore. “The Central government is like an authorised agent of the state government to collect various taxes like Income Tax, Import Tax and the state is only asking for what is due to it. When the BJP leaders speak of the amount given to our state, it is essential to remember that they are not giving us the money as charity, but it is something we are guaranteed under the Constitution,’’ he said.

“Shah asks us where the money has gone. We would first like him to tell us where the money owed to us is? They are shirking their duty by not devolving what is entitled to us, but have the audacity to ask for hisab on the accounts they claim to have fully given us. Maybe, Modi will be able to clarify these falsehoods, though it is more likely that he will further perpetuate these lies,” Gundu Rao added.