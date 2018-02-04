BENGALURU: The demand for implementation of the recommendations of the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes led to arguments during a pre-budget meeting called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. Some dalit leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party state coordinator Marasandra Muniyappa and Dalit Sangharsh Samiti president N Murthy, walked out of the meeting after demanding that Siddaramaiah make his stand clear.

Karnataka DSS state chief convener Mavalli Shankar, who sat through the meeting, said that as soon as the meeting started, a few leaders demanded that the CM send the recommendations to the Central government. Siddaramaiah reportedly said that while he was for internal reservation, there was a need to consult everyone before taking a final decision.

Shankar said Siddaramaiah informed the leaders that he would seek a report from the Advocate General and then take a decision. “We are all for implementation of the recommendations and the issue was discussed at length at an earlier meeting convened by the CM,” said Shankar, adding that the meeting on Saturday was to discuss programmes that needed to be taken up for overall development of the community. However, some leaders, who walked out of the meeting, accused the CM of trying to divide the community.