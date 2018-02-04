BENGALURU: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has hit back at the Congress after it accused the BJP leaders of spreading lies about an increase in central grants to the state. “There is a need to put the record straight by stating the facts. There has been an increase in the disbursement of funds to Karnataka from 32 per cent to 42 per cent under the 14th Finance Commission. This is the contribution of the BJP-led NDA government,” he said on Saturday.

He said the total funds provided to the state under the 13th Finance Commission between 2010 and 2015 was Rs 73,209 crore and after Narendra Modi took over as the PM, the funds provided to the state from 2014-15 to 2017-18 is Rs 1,35, 089 crore. “That means that the government has doubled the contribution — two times more than the UPA — within three years of coming to power.”

“The total funds allocated to the state under the 14th Finance Commission is Rs 2,03,445 crore. This includes funds to the Central sectors such as CSS, SDRF and NDRF and local body grants. All these put together comes to Rs 3 lakh crore,” he stated. He said the Congress has not given a “convincing and credible” explanation and account about what it did with the Rs 1,35,089-crore grant provided by the Centre.