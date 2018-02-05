MYSURU: Around 30 lakh people are expected at Shravanabelagola in Hassan for Mahamastakabhisheka of Lord Bahubali to witness the religious ceremony (anointing of the monolithic statue) from February 7 to 26. In a bid to manage devotees, volunteers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sangli, Maharashtra, have arrived at Shravanabelagola.

Many from Jain Mandals, Digambar Jain Clubs, Veera Sevas and Karnataka Jain Sabha have come voluntarily to do seva work like cleaning and cooking.

Volunteers with proficiency in Hindi, English and Kannada are of high demand. With accommodation for less than 16,000, the Mahamastakabhisheka committee has restricted the number of volunteers to 2,000.

The state Scouts and Guides has held camps to ensure that they extend support as volunteers.

The committee will conduct a mass feeding. They plan to feed 3-4 lakh people through 20 counters and kitchen items and many truckloads of food grains have already arrived along with cooks to prepare south, coastal, north Indian and Jain dishes.