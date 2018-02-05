BENGALURU: The Black Day observed by Kannada Okkoota against the Union government for not intervening in the Mahadayi distpute between Karnataka and Goa turned into a flop show on Sunday. Only 100 people took part in the protest organised by Kannada Okoota (an umbrella of all pro-Kannada organisations) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The number of policemen deployed there was more than double in comparison to the number of protestors.

President of the Kannada Okkoota and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, Vatal Nagaraj, Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC) president Sa Ra Govindu, Kannada activist KR Kumar and others arrived at the Freedom Park around noon. Nagaraj demanded that Modi, who was yet to address the gathering at Palace Grounds, should make his stand on Mahadayi clear at the BJP event. He criticised that all political parties had neglected the issue.

“This is the fifth time Modi is coming to Karnataka, but he has never spoken about Mahadayi or Cauvery issue. He has not announced any development projects for the state. I demand him to tell directly in the BJP event today that whether he will intervene in Mahadayi issue.”

Further, he said that the Okkoota will field candidates in the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections, if Modi fails to talk about the issue. “We will win at least 50 seats and will have voice in the Assembly to address issues related to water disputes and farmers,” he added.

Around 4.30 pm, the police detained him, Sa Ra Govindu and other protesters, when they tried to take out a rally towards the Palace Grounds. As many as 40 agitators were taken to Adugodi CAR Grounds and were released late in the evening.

Don’t be ‘Mauni baba,’ Champa TELLS MODI

Kannada poet-writer Chandrashekhar Patil, popularly known as “Champa” urged that PM Modi should break his silence on the Mahadayi issue. “Be it positive or negative, Modi should react on the issue. We criticise his ‘Mauni baba’ attitude on the Mahadayi issue,” Champa added while taking part in a protest.