BENGALURU: The legal fraternity of Karnataka on Monday launched a relay hunger strike against the delay on the part of the Supreme Court as well as the Union Government in appointing judges to the vacant posts in the High Court of Karnataka.

, and others sat on a relay hunger strike at the Golden Jubilee Gate of Karnataka High Court.

The strike will be continued for a week if the vacant posts are not filled, they said.

After a week, advocates have resolved to abstain from court proceedings across the state for a day.

If the issue is not resolved, they have decided to stage a dharna in front of Parliament at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah, law minister T B Jayachandra, MLCs V S Ugrappa K Govindaraj and Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda met the advocates on strike.

On being appraised about the state of affairs in Karnataka High Court by the advocates, Siddaramaiah said that the union government is adopting a step-motherly attitude in appointing judges to the High Court of Karnataka. "I support the protesting lawyers. Both law minister and I will meet the PM and Union law minister soon on the matter," the CM said.

"It is a regrettable situation that has forced the advocates to launch a strike," D V Sadananda Gowda said and requested the advocates to withdraw the protest while assuring that he will make efforts to bring the matter to the notice of the concerned for a solution.

The strength of the Judges working in Karnataka High Court has come down to 24 as against sanctioned strength of 62. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of five advocates for elevation as judges of Karnataka High Court but it is still pending.