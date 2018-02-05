BALLARI: IT seems like nothing gets Energy Minister D K Shivakumar’s goat more than fans trying to take selfies with him. Three months after Shivakumar flung the phone of one such intrusive fan who tried to take a selfie with him at a function in Belagavi, a person in Hosapete too got a taste of the minister’s ire.

The incident took place at the Vijayanagara College Stadium in Hosapete on Sunday when Shivakumar had come to supervise the construction of the stage for All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s event on February 10.

Shivakumar had landed by chopper and along with local Congress leaders rushed to inspect the work. Many Congress workers took out their phones to capture the moment. As he was being greeted by fans, someone in the crowd, just behind Shivakumar, raised his cellphone and attempted to take a selfie. But this did not go down well with the minister.

In the episode caught on video, it appears that the minister warned the person with the mobile to stop it. When this failed, Shivakumar slapped the man on the hand causing the phone to fall. By Sunday evening, a video of the episode had gone viral on social media.