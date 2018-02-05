RAICHUR: University of Agriculture, Raichur, despite knowing that a fake PhD certificate was provided to bag a job of assistant professor, has failed to take appropriate action.

Express is in possession of the fake certificate produced by Sharanagouda Hiregoudar, incumbent assistant professor at University of Agriculture and the RTI reply from Gandhigram Rural Institute saying there is no PhD course in the institution from which he provided the certificate.

Hiregoudar provided a certificate that states that he has secured PhD from Gandhigram Rural Institute, deemed to be a university, under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

University of Agriculture, Raichur, gave him a job. The varsity registrar, Chandaragi, told Express that he is working as assistant professor in the varsity and his name has come up for promotion as associate professor.