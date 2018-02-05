BENGALURU: The string of allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go well with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. It accused Modi of ‘insulting Karnataka’ by calling it a ‘state of criminals’ where there was an ‘ease of committing murder’.

“When international agencies are awarding us with titles such as most dynamic city and fastest growing city in South Asia, Modi comes and calls us a state of criminals. For political reasons, Karnataka was insulted by Modi,” KPCC president G Parameshwara said.

Commenting on the silence of Modi with respect to the Mahadayi dispute, he said that the state government had demanded the PM’s intervention with respect to the issue as per Article 262 of the Constitution. “However, he did not even mention the issue,” he said.