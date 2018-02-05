SHIVAMOGGA: A woman bagged a job as a guest faculty in a government first grade college by producing fake and manipulated marks cards. She was terminated after an RTI activist found her documents to be fake. The college principal cross-checked the certificates with the university and found that she had worked in two colleges for over five years and had drawn over `4.5 lakh as honorarium.

Manipulated certificate

Valenteen Ewaline D’Souza had completed her post graduation in history and archaeology as external candidate from Karnataka University of Dharwad during 2008-09. After her PG, she has applied for guest faculty position and got the first job in Sri Shivalingeshwara Swami Government First Grade College at Channagiri in 2010-11 and worked till 2013-14. Later, she got the job in the government first grade college at Hosamane in Bhadravati in 2014-15 and was working till last month.

Interestingly, neither the principals of both the colleges nor the Collegiate Education Department had verified the authenticity of her documents.

The letters and numerical numbers printed on the original marks cards and the words and marks entered in the marks cards mismatched. She used type-writing machine to enter her marks scored in the exam against the maximum marks.

A university which generated the computerised marks cards, can’t enter the marks in type-writing machine. She had produced duplicate marks cards when the college asked to provide for some reasons.