BENGALURU: THE state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that 48 unnatural death of prisoners had been reported in Karnataka from 2012 to October 2017, and compensation of `5 lakh has been paid to the family members of the deceased.

In compliance with Supreme Court orders, the HC had directed the state government to submit a statement on the number of unnatural deaths in prisons from 2012 to October 2017 across the state.

The state government submitted the details before a division bench. Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, the division bench of acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar had sought the details, including names of dead inmates, addresses of their relatives and quantum of compensation paid or to be paid.

The bench took up suo motu compliance of various directions issued by the SC on September 15, in relation to unnatural deaths and inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across the country.