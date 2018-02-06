BENGALURU: Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar spoke on the importance of multiculturalism to maintain peace and harmony here on Monday. Occasion was a discussion on multiculturalism and its importance in maintaining harmony, especially in a country like India. To highlight India’s diversity, Aiyar compared it to Europe, which he says has nearly the same area but is divided into 43 countries. Demands for further divisions of Europe are also cropping up. Hailing India’s unity, he said, “When you consider India, please look at it in the light of Europe. It is an absolute miracle.”

“Indian history has continuously faced military invasions, political turbulence and economic disruption, and yet good old mother India carries on and on,” he added.

The former minister for Panchayat Raj elaborated on the different ways that civilisation had tried to ensure their continuity. He said Europe, with a very strong tradition of continuity, maintained it on the back of one religion, and in contemporary times one race. China had done it by considering all outsiders as barbarians. The entire Christendom is based on making life miserable for descendants of those who betrayed Jesus Christ.

“India is unique, for we accepted whatever was different to the extent that we liked it. In India, what is distinguishable is we have combined continuity and antiquity with heterogeneity,” he said.

He said it was misleading to think of religion as a binding factor for Indians. “For about 1,000 years of India’s history from Ashoka in 3rd century BC to Harshavardhan of Kannauj in 8th century AD, North India’s official religion was Buddhism while South India’s was Jainism.”

Aiyar is suspended from Congress’ primary membership after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech kisam ka aadmi” in the build up to the Gujarat elections.