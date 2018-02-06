Senior advocates, including BV Acharya, Prof Ravivarma Kumar, Ashok Harnalli and AP Ranganath, president of Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru also sat on a relay huger strike at the Golden Jubilee Gate of Karnataka High Court | Express

BENGALURU: The legal fraternity of Karnataka on Monday launched a relay hunger strike against the delay on the part of the Supreme Court as well as the Union Government in filling up the vacant posts of judges in Karnataka High Court. Senior advocates, including

BV Acharya, Prof Ravivarma Kumar, Ashok Harnalli, Sadashiva Reddy and AP Ranganath, president of

Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru, and others sat on a relay huger strike at the Golden Jubilee Gate of Karnataka High Court. The strike will continue for a week if the vacant posts are not filled, they said.

After a week, advocates have planned to stay away from court proceedings across the state for a day. If the issue is still not resolved, advocates have decided to stage dharna in front of the Parliament in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law Minister T B Jayachandra, MLCs V S Ugrappa and

K Govindaraj met the protesting advocates in the afternoon.

Senior advocate Acharya and others apprised them of the situation. Extending support to the advocates, Siddaramaiah said that the Union government has adopted a step-motherly attitude towards the Karnataka High Court. It has appointed only two judges here as against 150 judges appointed to the 19 High Courts in the country from January 1, 2017 till date. “The litigants, advocates and judges will continue to suffer if the same situation continued, and ultimately it will have negative impact on the society,” he added.

“I along with T B Jayachandra will meet Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and apprise them of the situation,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda also met the protesting advocates. He urged the advocates to withdraw the protest while assuring that he will bring the matter to the notice of the concerned.

The SC collegium had earlier recommended the names of five advocates for elevation as judges of Karnataka High Court. But it is still pending.

in numbers

62 Total sanctioned posts of judges at Karnataka HC

24 Present working strength

38 Seats vacant