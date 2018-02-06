BENGALURU: A private bill, which seeks to make it mandatory for government employees and elected representatives to send their children to government schools, is expected to witness heated discussion in the ongoing Legislative Assembly and Council sessions on Friday.

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Raghu Achar had prepared the Bill which was supposed to go on the floors during the October/November 2017 Winter Session held at Belagavi. However, at the last moment, Council Speaker D H Shankaramurthy did not permit it citing procedural issues.

Speaking to TNIE, Raghu Achar said, “As per my information, the Bill will be taken up for discussion on Friday. I have already submitted a copy of the Bill to the Speaker’s office.”

Achar added that in case they don’t allow discussion of the Bill this time around, he will approach the court. “I have prepared this Bill keeping the interest of the public in mind. Thousands of people are struggling to send their kids to private schools just because of the poor quality at government schools. My point is, if it is made mandatory for all government employees and elected representatives to send their children to government schools, then the quality will improve automatically,”

he said.

“The Speaker himself promised me to allow the Bill in the February session, and if they don’t allow this time, I will be forced to approach the court.” Even state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait was enthusiastic about the Bill. He had said that if the Bill is passed, then the government will be happy to frame the necessary rules to implement it by making it an Act.

The Bill is expected to change the entire image of government schools in the state. The private bill was welcomed by many stakeholders, including teachers and parents, as well as the general public. It also received support from various political parties.

“If the government really wants to implement it, we will support it, because we all want the quality of government schools to improve. My only concern is, it should not be a publicity gimmick during elections,” said Ramesh Babu, JD(S) MLC.

Mullahalli Soori, president, Karnataka State Parents Association, said, “We are eagerly waiting for the Bill to become an Act. Implementation of this Bill needs dedication from elected representatives, irrespective of parties. But, we still have doubts about the tabling of the Bill because a majority of them own private schools. If it is placed and passed, it will be a great victory for parents as we have been demanding this for several years.”