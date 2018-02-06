BENGALURU: Hitting back at Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi for his all-out attack on his Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused him of telling “lies” and said he was “morally not fit” to be the PM.

Sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka, Modi who was in Bengaluru to address the Parivarthana rally on Sunday had dubbed the Siddaramaiah government a “10 per cent commission government”.

The shrill war of words continued with Siddaramaiah accusing Modi of “shielding the looters like former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, who had gone to jail on corruption charges.” Taking offence to Modi’s remark of Karnataka being a “10 per cent government”, Siddaramaiah demanded proof. “We need not learn lessons from these looters.”

The language of politics in the state has changed as Siddaramaiah tries to bill the high stakes battle as the one between Modi Vs Siddaramaiah and not Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah Vs Yeddyurappa.

Giving a point-by-point rebuttal, he told reporters, “Modi has lowered the dignity of the office of Prime Minister and insulted the people of Karnataka by spreading lies about Karnataka government.”

The harsh exchanges are a pointer to the price both the camps have put on winning in Karnataka and the desperation to achieve it. For BJP it is a question of getting the big booster that could add momentum for the larger battle in 2019 for Modi’s second term as Prime Minister, while it is a battle of survival for the Congress as it has to retain the only major state in the country where it is in power to stay relevant. The party hopes to showcase its victory in the state as a beginning of its recovery ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha battle.

Referring to Modi’s assertion that the countdown has started for Congress government in the state, Siddaramaiah said BJP cannot win even if Modi and Shah make 100 trips to Karnataka.

“Our victory in Karnataka is 100% guaranteed. People have already made up their minds,” Siddaramaiah said.

The no-holds barred exchanges between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister is unprecedented and the war on the cyberspace is turning it even worse with a ‘tweet for tat’ attack.

Soon after Modi had coined a new acronym TOP - Tomato, Onion and Potato -- while talking about agrarian crisis, AICC Social Media Cell head Ramya aksa Divya Spandana had retweeted a post from a private news site, saying “Is this what happens when you are on POT”. The ‘POT’ which some say is a jibe that the PM was speaking under the influence of a narcotic substance invited strong protest from the BJP leadership.

The discourse that has been panning out in the last few days shows a clear shift from issues like employment and farmers distress to personalised attacks. Congress in its compulsion to match allegations word for word is drifting into a debate that suits BJP.

