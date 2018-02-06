BENGALURU: A jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Divya Spandana aka Ramya, social media in-charge of All India Congress Committee, has received mixed reactions on Twitter, while particularly angering the BJP.

Soon after Modi had coined a new acronym at a rally in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds - TOP for tomato, onion and potato - while talking about agrarian crisis, Ramya had retweeted a post from a private news site, saying “Is this what happens when you are on POT”.

Though the ‘POT’ innuendo tickled some in social media sites, it did not sit well with the BJP. BJP national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted, “Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?”

Reacting to the tweet, Ramya continued her sarcastic vein replete with emojis, writing: “You didn’t want to tag me cos you didn’t want people to watch the Modi video pinned on my timeline? Come on! Be a sport”, adding, “And hey, POT = Potato Onion Tomato what were you thinking?” and ending it with a winking face emoji.

Malviya retorted to the same by saying that at least 3,500 farmers have committed suicide under Siddaramaiah’s watch, “highest for any state in India but speaking for them is being on ‘POT’... Congress keeps it classy, again...” Karnataka State Mahila Morcha vice president Shilpa Ganesh also reacted to the ‘POT’ remark. Tweeting in Kannada, she wrote that people who often take secret foreign trips to beat depression after consecutive defeats would know well of intoxicants.

BJP Karnataka General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted: “We @BJP4India Karyakartas proudly talk about ‘Chai’ as our leader sold it in his youth to survive. #BJPSellsChai CONgis speak proudly about ‘POT’ because their leader might have indulged in it in his younger days to get high. #CongressSellsPOT.” BJP leader Jaggesh hit out at Ramya for her remarks.

Some also stepped to Ramya’s defence with one Swati Chaturvedi tweeting: “Malviya attacking @divyaspandana for a harmless jibe is a case of the POT calling the kettle black!”

Siddaramaiah disapproves of Ramya’sb ‘POT’ tweet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his disapproval of AICC Social Media head Divya Spandana aka Ramya’s tweet on Modi. Soon after Modi had coined a new acronym - TOP - Tomato, Onion and Potato, while talking about agrarian crisis, Ramya had retweeted a post from a private news site, saying “Is this what happens when you are on POT”. The ‘POT’ innuendo indicating that the PM was speaking under the influence of a narcotic substance invited strong protest from the BJP leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to comment when asked about his views on the tweet. “I have not seen or read the tweet,” he said.

“I dont approve of any personal comments. We should maintain dignity in our comments. The post of Prime Minister has to be respected.”