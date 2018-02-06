NEW DELHI: Two well-known personalities from Karnataka on Monday joined the BJP here in presence of union ministers Ananth Kumar and Prakash Javadekar, months ahead of the state assembly elections.



Kartikeya Ghorpade of erstwhile Sandur royal family in Karnataka and former Congress leader H.R. Gaviappa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



After taking membership in the presence of Union HRD Minister and BJP's election incharge for Karnataka Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, the new joinees met party chief Amit Shah, who welcomed them in the party.



Ghorpade's father Murarirao Yeshwantrao Ghorpade was a seven-time Congress MLA from Sandur and once an MP from Raichur.



Assembly polls in Karnataka are due this year.