BENGALURU: This year, expect more mangoes grown in Karnataka to be exported to different foreign countries. Reason: More growers have got Global Good Agriculture Practice (GAP) certificate in 2018 that will enable them to export mangoes grown in their farmlands.

Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (also known as Mango Board) officials told The New Indian Express that last year 10,000 tonnes of mangoes were exported to various countries, including US, Singapore, London, Brazil, UK and other countries. This year, they are expecting the export figures to touch at least 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes.

The Board’s Managing Director Nagaraj said that 225 growers were GAP certified in 2017, and the growing area was 200 hectares. “GAP certification is must for exporting products to European and other Western countries. This year, the number of GAP-certified farmers has increased four times. We have 800 growers who will be receiving this certification, and they have grown mangoes in 1,200 hectares,’’ he added.

Karnataka, one among the top mango growers in the country, grows mangoes in total 1.7 lakh hectares in 16 districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad and Ramanagara. Annually, the state has the capacity to grow more than 7.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes.

Horticulture scientist Dr S V Hittalamani said that during the monsoon, the state witnessed good rainfall this year. That means the quality of fruit will be good. This year was, however, an off season for mangoes. “The yield will be around 4.5 lakh tonnes compared to 7 lakh tonnes last year. But they will get good rates in domestic as well as international markets,’’ he said.

In 2017, the State witnessed mangoes entering the market early in February itself. This year the king of fruits is likely to enter the markets by March end or April first week. Customers also might have to shell out more money to relish the delicious fruit.

State Of King Of Fruits

What Is The Gap Certificate?

Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification is similar to ISO certification for fruits and vegetables. GAP certification is must to export products to European and some other western countries. To obtain the certification, certain facilities and standards have to be ensured, including cold storage facilities, water sources, hot water treatment and no use of chemicals for ripening. External agencies visit the farms and certify. There are a few agencies in India that provide the GAP certificates. Mango Board officials have been asking the growers to get them.