BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed in Belagavi after a truck ran over a youth riding a two-wheeler, killing him on the spot at Sangolli Rayanna Circle (SRC) in Belagavi on Monday evening. People torched the truck which ran over the youth.

The deceased has been identified as Inayat Bashirahmed Shaikh (20), resident of Khanjar Galli, Belagavi. According to sources, Shaikh, mechanic by profession, was riding his bike from SRC to Police Commissioner’s office when he lost control over his bike while taking a turn, fell down and came under the rear wheel of the truck which was moving in the same direction, killing him on the spot. A huge crowd gathered at the spot, but the driver fled.

Irked over the death, a mob of around 200 people damaged the truck, before setting it on fire by pouring petrol in the driver’s cabin. Fire personnel and police rushed to the spot and doused the fire.