MANGALURU: In a rare case, gallons of beer is flowing down drains across Karnataka as stocks of the expired beverage have piled up in the depots of the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd.

KSBCL depots got huge stocks of beer during the current fiscal as the excise department ramped up its revenue target by 9.32 per cent in order to mop up an additional `1,500 crore from liquor sales to recover losses it suffered due to demonetisation last year.

But the plan did not work. Thanks to the Supreme Court ban on liquor vends on highways and slump in realty sector the excise department fell short of the target. It was able to achieve just 96.48 per cent target set for December, a month when the liquor sales usually peak and reach the target. As a result, the beer stocks remained in the depots causing huge losses to the state exchequer. Unlike hard liquor, beer has a shelf life of just six months.

In KSBCL’s Baikampady depot alone, which supplies liquor to about 30 percent of Mangaluru city, about 1,090 boxes of beer of various brands were destroyed a few days ago. It also destroyed 24 cases of a particular Vodka brand at the same time. Around 66 boxes were destroyed in Dharwad in January while another 140 boxes of beer will go down the drain in Kushalnagar on Wednesday.

Depot manager Ramesh Bhat said there is no expiry date for Vodka, it was destroyed as it had no buyers in the market and based on the request from its manufacturers. If a liquor stock exceeds three months in KSBCL depot, then the manufacturers have to pay rent for it. But in case of beer, Bhat said it was first time that such a huge amount of beer is being drained out due to expiry. Once the beer is stuck in depots due to expiry date, the depot managers write to the Excise Deputy Commissioner concerned seeking permission to destroy it, who in turn writes to the headquarters.

Sources in the excise department said the headquarters in Bengaluru is flooded with such requests following which the depots are being asked to go ahead with the draining exercise. Accordingly, many depots have drained the expired beer as per the procedures and in the presence of KSBCL and excise officials while others will do the same in the coming days. Commissioner of Excise Department Manjunath Naik said any liquor that had alcohol content of over 20 per cent will not have a shelf life and beer has a shelf life of six months. The department does not have an account of the amount of liquor destroyed statewide.