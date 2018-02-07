BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly witnessed the fire and heat of the electoral battle unfolding in the state as opposition BJP members tried to corner the Siddaramaiah government over alleged killings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP activists, murders, and atrocities on women.

BJP members staged a dharna accusing Siddaramaiah government of trying to appease the minority community and demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

Leader of the opposition Jagadish Shettar, initiating the debate on the law and order situation in the state expressed concern at the rising cases of rape, murders and chain snatching. “Garden city is turning into murder city, garbage city and rape city,” he said.

The comment invited strong protest from minister RV Deshpande, who said such allegations would send a wrong signal and affect flow of investments to Bengaluru. However, Shettar refused to relent and continued his attack stating Bengaluru tops the crime list and even Prime Minister Modi had to speak about corruption and crime in the city. This triggered a strong retaliation from Bengaluru Development minister KJ George. “You are out to malign the image of the state,” George charged, supported by Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other ministers in countering Shettar.

The verbal duel raged with BJP members CT Ravi, Aravinda Limbavali, Appachu Ranjan and others coming to Shettar’s defence. George asked BJP members to recall what happened in Gujarat when Modi was the Chief Minister. He accused Modi government of discriminating against Karnataka. “They (Modi govt) said they will provide `800 crore for development of Bellandur Lake and did nothing; no money has been granted for Suburban railway project,” George said.

Shettar continued the debate after Deputy Speaker Shivashankar Reddy, who was in the chair, restored order in the house. He warned the state government against the consequences of minority appeasement in criminal cases. He also accused the government of compromising with national security by protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Shettar attacked the government over the killings of journalist Gauri Lankesh and writer MM Kalburgi. “Efforts were made to blame Hindu outfit for the killings while the state government has failed to nab the killers,” Shettar said. Shettar’s attack again triggered verbal duels with George and Ramalinga Reddy accusing BJP leaders of fanning communal hatred.

Situation was worse during BJP regime: Reddy

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy in his reply rejected the charge of deteriorating law and order in the state. The Congress government has succeeded in bringing the crime rate down, Reddy said. “While the BJP regime witnessed 8,885 murders, the number has seen a big drop to 6,759 after the Congress government came to power.

The chain snatching cases has come down to 4,359 as compared to 4,675 during the BJP rule and robbery cases have seen huge downward trend from 9,648 to 4,562,” he informed. However the rape cases have seen a rise from 2,922 to 3,933. Reddy attributed it to implementation of POCSO Act. BJP members insisted the Home Minister to give a categorial assurance on banning PFI and produce the amended circular to withdraw cases booked against innocents of all communities. As Reddy declined to oblige, BJP members staged a dharna shouting slogans against the Siddaramaiah government. The speaker was forced to adjourn the house for the day amid pandemonium.