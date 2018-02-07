BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who termed Narendra Modi as morally unfit to be the Prime Minister, is in no mood to relent. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sustained his attack by challenging Modi to ‘walk the talk’ on fighting corruption, by declaring an untainted persona as BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Karnataka.

The tweet threw four challenges at Modi — to appoint an untainted person as CM candidate, to appoint Lokpal, investigate the death of Justice Loya and probe the ‘astronomical rise’ of Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s wealth.

Tweeting from his personal handle @siddaramaiah, he wrote: “I am glad PM @narendramodi is talking about corruption. I now invite him to #WalktheTalk . For a start can you 1. Appoint Lok Pal 2. Investigate #JudgeLoya ‘s death 3. Investigate the astronomical rise of #Jayshah 4. Appoint an untainted person as your CM candidate ?”The tweet became the most retweeted and liked tweet in @siddaramaiah handle till date, with close to 4,500 retweets and 9,000 likes.

While Modi did not respond to the tweet, jumping to the PM’s defense was BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa, who in a series of tweets, asked Siddaramaiah several questions. “Dear Mr. #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah, I am equally glad that you have started this discussion. Before we head up North to Delhi, why don’t you answer a few questions here: - Why did you quash all the powers of #Lokayukta and make it a toothless body? #Dare2Answer”

Apart from this, in four other tweets, he questioned the action taken against Bengaluru Development Minister K J George, as he was the first accused in the case, 70-lakh Hublot issue, farmer suicides, and an alleged irrigation scam worth `39.38 crore.

Other BJP leaders, such as C T Ravi too tweeted along similar lines, questioning Siddaramaiah and calling him ‘King of Corruption’.

The ‘answer me’ campaign was also taken up by the Congress to target BJP leaders. KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao, took objection to the 10 per cent commission remark. He retweeted from KPCC’s twitter handle tagging the PM to question the Rafale deal. “Mr. @narendramodi, was it 10% commission for shifting the Rafale Deal from HAL to a private company? #TheGreatRafaleMystery #RafaleScam”