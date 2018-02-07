BENGALURU: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday announced the appointment of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, to the post of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. He will take over from Justice H G Ramesh, the current acting Chief Justice, and has been asked to assume office before February 20.

The appointment comes at a time when senior advocates of the Karnataka High Court are conducting a relay hunger strike to protest against pending vacancies in the high court.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, born in 1958, is a law graduate from Jodhpur University. He has a lot of experience with civil and constitutional matters.

He was elevated as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on September 2, 2004 and then transferred to the Allahabad High Court in July 2014.

Subsequently, Justice Maheshwari took charge of the Meghalaya High Court in 2016 and is currently serving there.

The ministry also formalised the appointment of Justice Antony Dominic as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He is currently serving as the acting chief justice of the same court.

His appointment is unique because it deferred from the tradition of appointing a Chief Justice from a court outside the state. Justice Dominic obtained his law degree from the SDM Law College, Mangaluru.