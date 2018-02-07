BENGALURU: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his talk on corruption, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asked him to "walk the talk", posing four questions, including appointing an "untainted person" as BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the state.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to pose the questions, two days after Modi launched an all out offensive on his government at a BJP rally here, accusing the chief minister of creating "new records" in corruption.

Modi had also dubbed the Siddaramaiah's rule as a "10 per cent commission" government.

Siddaramaiah in his tweet said:

I am glad PM @narendramodi is talking about corruption. I now invite him to #WalktheTalk . For a start can you

1. Appoint Lok Pal

2. Investigate #JudgeLoya ‘s death

3. Investigate the astronomical rise of #Jayshah

4. Appoint an untainted person as your CM candidate ? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2018

He posed questions to Modi such as appointing national ombudsman Lokpal, mysterious death of judge B H Loya, "astronomical rise" of BJP national president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah and appointing an "untainted person" as the chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka.

BJP has already said allegations against Shah's son had no basis.

Siddaramaiah's poser invited a quick rebuttal from BJP state president and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.

Dear Mr. #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah, I am equally glad that you have started this discussion. Before we head up North to Delhi, why don’t you answer a few questions here:



- Why did you quash all the powers of #Lokayukta and make it a toothless body? #Dare2Answer — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 6, 2018

Welcoming the 'discussion', Yeddyurappa tweeted with a tagline #Date2Answer asking, "Why did you quash all the powers of Lokayukta and make it a toothless body?."

Q 5: Dear #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah how will you justify the 39.38 crore #IrrigationScam where the officials produced fake bills without executing the work of minor irrigation tanks in Koppal and Kushtagi taluks? #Dare2Answer



Source: https://t.co/L8uT5thPyG — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 6, 2018

Yeddyurappa also questioned Siddaramaiah, about the Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch.

Siddaramaiah had declared it a state asset and handed it over to the assembly speaker.

Yeddyurappa also raised DySP M K Ganapathy suicide case.

Ganapathy had allegedly committed suicide last year accusing the then Home Minister George and two other senior IPS officers of harassing him.

The state CID had given a clean chit to George and the two officials. But, the Supreme Court later ordered a CBI probe, following which a case was registered against George and the two IPS officers.

BJP has been demanding George's resignation, which Siddaramaiah has turned down.