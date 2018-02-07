BENGALURU: The state government is considering a proposal to raise the minimum tenure of police personnel at particular postings to two years from the present one year, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a debate on law and order situation in the state, Reddy concurred with the view that frequent transfer of police personnel is affecting their functioning and efficiency, which would have an adverse impact on maintenance of law and order.

State government is considering to bring an amendment to The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill 2013 to raise the minimum tenure of posting to two years.

Initiating the debate, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar blamed political interference and frequent transfer of police personnel as one of the main causes for “deteriorating law and order in the state and rise in political murders.”

Shettar and former Home Minister R Ashoka expressed concern at the morale of the police personnel in the state as they cited rising cases of assaults on police personnel by rowdy elements. “Criminals are even snatching rifles from police personnel, chain snatchers are tarteting wives of police officers. Policemen themselves are feeling insecure. This was never the situation in the state,” they said.