KARWAR: Police investigating the death of Paresh Mesta have made another arrest. Ashif Rafiq from Shirali near Bhatkal was arrested in connection with the murder of the 19-year-old and the subsequent violence in Honnavar town recently. He is the third person to be arrested in the case, and investigators say they are on the lookout for two others.

Paresh Mesta

After the incident came to light in early December, Azad Annigeri was first arrested, but the police claim they achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of Gym Saleem from Sagar in Shivamogga district on February 2.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil clarified the three arrests made were regarding the outbreak of violence in the aftermath of the death of Paresh. The police, however, are interrogating the three to find out if they had any links with Pareh’s murder. “We have not yet got the post-mortem report. Once we get it, we will conduct a thorough inquiry,” he said.

The police have been severely criticised for letting a private institution, Kasturaba Medical College of Manipal, conduct the post-mortem.