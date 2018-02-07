BENGALURU: In a set of instructions issued regarding the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Armed Police (SAP) for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the state police chief has directed that accommodation for them not be arranged near ladies’ hostel, schools or colleges.

This is, perhaps, the first time such an instruction has been given. In a communication addressed to ADGPs of Railways and Communication, Logistics & Modernisation, Commissioners of all cities, IGPs of all ranges and SPs of all districts, the DG & IGP has set out eight instructions.

Though most of the instructions are based on the standing instructions of the Election Commission of India, the accomodation instruction is said to be chalked out by top police officials in the state.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Kamal Pant told The New Indian Express, “The decision was taken just out of an abundance of caution. As thousands of personnel will be from other states for election duties, we do not want to give any scope for misunderstanding. At ladies’ college and hostels, there will be women walking around. So, we have just specifically instructed that accommodation should be not arranged at such places.”

Another senior police officer said such precautions are necessary as even a small incident — be it just allegations of passing comments or misbehaviour — during elections could end up in a big law and order situation.

Former DG & IGP ST Ramesh, who welcomed the move, said, “The local officers should ensure that accommodation is not provided at residential areas and places close to liquor shops.”

Other Instructions

One Nodal Officer of the rank of DSP/Police Inspector to be nominated as liaison officer

Proper disembarkment arrangements of CAPF at alighting railway stations with food, water and vehicle arrangements

Honorarium to the CAPF/SAP through e-payment at the time of their arrival to the districts

Places where Company will stay should be informed with full postal address, and telephone numbers should be sent to the nodal officer at the earliest

Provision for cashless medical treatment to CAPF

SIM cards should be provided to all Company Commanders as well as to Supervisory Officers