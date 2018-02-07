BENGALURU: Members of Legislative Council from BJP and Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus over supplying free meals to children studying at Srirama Vidya Kendra, a school run by the Kollur temple management.

While BJP condemned the state government’s move to cancel grants allotted for the same by the Muzrai Department, Congress defended it saying there is a provision to supply food under the Education Department.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary (BJP) said that from the last 10 years the Muzrai Department was giving grants to schools run by temples. But the grants stopped after District in-charge Minister Ramanath Rai urged the Muzrai Department to stop giving the money. “Is this because the school name has Srirama in it or because it is located in Kalkada? Why are you politicising the issue?’’ he asked.

Muzrai Minister Rudrappa Lamani said that under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, there is no provision to give grants to schools run by these temples. Many ministers tried convincing BJP members that if the temple writes to the Education Department, food can be served under free mid-day meals. However, BJP members staged a protest in the well. Chairman D H Shankarmurthy had to adjourn the Council. But even after the Council resumed, BJP demanded to continue the grants.