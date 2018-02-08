BENGALURU: The BJP state unit on Wednesday filed a complaint with the city Police Commissioner demanding action against actor-turned-politician Ramya under various sections of IT Act and IPC. In a video that has gone viral, the AICC social media and digital communication wing head is seen “instructing party workers to create fake Facebook accounts.”

The complaint, filed by a delegation of BJP leaders, alleged that Ramya was “actually encouraging party workers to create fake accounts, thereby motivating them to cheat...” It added that at a time “when there is such an increase in cyber crimes... for a leader of a political party to be advocating and motivating people towards creating fake accounts is indeed disgusting and highly condemnable.”

However, both Ramya and the Congress social media cell have denied the allegations levelled in the complaint. While Ramya, tweeting regarding the issue, maintained that the video was edited out of context, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee social media cell blamed it on ‘miscreants from BJP’ for doctoring the video.

Soon after the video went viral, Ramya had tweeted saying that it was edited. Her full tweet read: 1. The video is edited out of context 2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience 3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle and not on an official account. She also attached pics of multiple accounts held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (two Twitter accounts) and a journalist based in New Delhi.

The KPCC’s Social Media Cell too was quick in jumping to the defence of Ramya. “Miscreants from BJP edited and circulated a video of this explanation (to a question) to make it seem that she is encouraging the creation of fake accounts,” Srivatsa Y B, president of KPCC social media cell, said in a release.