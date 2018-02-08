BENGALURU: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday kicked up a storm by branding Dakshina Kannada district as a ‘’terrorist factory’’. He even went on to say that if he had been Home Minister two years ago, he would have shut the ‘’factory’’ by now.

Referring to the recent murders in the coastal region of the state, the minister said, “I am not defending any party or religion, both are not ‘Harischandra’. But if I had been made Home Minister two years ago, I would have changed the scenario in Dakshina Kannada and the factory would have shut by now,’’ he told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Ramalinga Reddy was made Home Minister in September last year. Prior to this, G Parameshwara and K J George held the portfolio in Siddaramiah’s cabinet.

Reddy’s remarks invited sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP which termed the Home department as inefficient. “Does it mean there was no state government before you took charge as Home Minister? Or were your colleagues who held the post earlier ‘naalaayak’’ (incapable)?’’ questioned Eshwarappa.

Reddy said the same day Deepak was killed, Basheer was also attacked. “Basheer was being treated at the same hospital where Deepak’s body was kept. BJP leaders who came to see Deepak’s body did not have courtesy to see Basheer,’’ he criticised.

Irked by this, BJP members created a ruckus. They demanded a ban on Muslim organisations like PFI.