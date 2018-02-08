BENGALURU: When BJP members demanded a ban on Muslim organisations like PFI Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy replied, “You (BJP) are alleging 23 murders of BJP workers. In the same duration, 13 Muslims were killed by Vishwa Hindu Parishath, Bajrang Dal and others. “If PFI should be banned, then VHP and other Hindu organisations should also be banned,’’ he said.

Replying to Opposition leader K S Eshwarappa who had raised the issue of spiralling crime rate in Karnataka, the minister said in the recent past, around 25 Sangh Parivar and BJP workers were killed in Karnataka. Of these cases, not all are politically motivated murders and that some were due to personal rivalry. “In all these cases, chargesheets have been filed and the accused are arrested. How can you say the government has left criminals free?,’’ he questioned.