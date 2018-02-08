BENGALURU: In response to a petition, the Karnataka High Court has ordered notice to four information commissioners of the state and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) for alleged appointment of ineligible people as Information Commissioners.

Hearing a petition filed by J M Rajashekhara, Block Health Education Officer of District Hospital in Haveri, Justice A S Bopanna ordered the notice to information commissioners — Dr K Lingaraj, Dr K E Kumaraswamy, S L Patil and HP Sudham Das — all of them from Bengaluru.

According to the petition, nearly 170 persons submitted their application in response to the applications invited for the post of information commissioners on November 29, 2017. The selection committee shortlisted 21 people. Out of the shortlisted candidates, four were finally selected including the petitioner Rajashekhara.

However, the secretary of DPAR issued a notification dated January 11, 2018, selecting the four information commissioners.

The petitioner contended that the State Chief Information Commissioner and the State Information Commissioners shall be individuals of eminence with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass media or administration and governance. However, it is evident that two of them have political background and one is a doctor by profession. Since the selected candidates do not meet the parameters fixed by the Act, their selection is illegal and therefore, the same is liable to be set aside, the petitioner argued.