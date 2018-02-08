BENGALURU: The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continued on Wednesday too, with the latter countering Modi’s comments in the Lok Sabha over the outcome of the forthcoming Assembly election in Karnataka.

“It is the people of Karnataka who will decide the fate of Congress in the state and not Prime Minister Modi or BJP National President Amit Shah,” Siddaramaiah said, reacting to Modi’s attack on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha. During his reply to a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Modi said, “I don’t know where Kharge will be after Karnataka polls. This could be his farewell speech. Kharge, you might save your place in Parliament by supporting one family.”

Siddaramaiah added, “Modi or Shah cannot decide the fate of Congress. Let them first ponder as to where they (Modi and Shah) would be in 2019. Making Karnataka Congress-free is an illusion for BJP leaders.”

He defended his decision not to go to the airport to receive Modi on his visit to Bengaluru recently as the Prime Minister was on a visit to attend his party programme.