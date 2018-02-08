BENGALURU: Despite several measures taken by the department of education to get children back to schools, over 8,000 children have still been identified as out of school across the state. These are findings of a preliminary report of the survey conducted by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for 2017. However, the authorities are still compiling the district-wise data and it will be finalised soon.

This time, SSA has not roped in any NGOs for the survey. “The officials of SSA at the district levels have physically visited each school including private, aided and government schools to gather data,” explained a senior official of SSA.

During the visit, authorities gathered information about students in Class 1 to 10. “We have particularly asked for details of Class 2 students because through this, we will be able to know how many were admitted to Class 1 last year and how many dropped out this time. For students who didn’t continue to Class 2, we have asked our officials to get more details like where they went, if they took Transfer Certificate and also their family details,” said an official.

According to the officials, the number of out of school students is high in Bengaluru Urban district. “We are yet to compile district-wise data, but as per our knowledge it will be high in Bengaluru Urban as the migrated population here is more. During 2016, over 1,795 out-of-school students were identified in Bengaluru Urban,” the official said.

The survey also revealed that over 1,000 children have not even registered in schools. “This is our routine annual survey and the full-fledged survey which is conducted by the state government once in five years, will begin in November or December in 2018,” the official added.