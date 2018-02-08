BENGALURU: Chaos prevailed in the House for sometime after Congress leaders hit out at BJP MP Shobha Karndlaje for her remarks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “partying” on the day when BJP worker Santosh was murdered recently. “Siddaramaiah instead of visiting the house of Santosh and consoling the family, attended a dinner party at minister’s house,” she had said.

The war of words began when Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, referring to the MP’s remarks, said that Siddaramaiah was at U T Khader’s house nearby for a meeting related to minority issues. “Shobha crossed the limit by saying that the CM was dancing with joy. Siddaramaiah’s holding a responsible post. How can she make such allegations against him?,’’ he questioned.

He said Eshwarappa, Yeddyurappa, Shobha and others too go for lunch and dinners. “Do you guys eat there or do rock-and-roll and disco,’’ he said. “Why can’t you people tell her? Is there anyone in your party to shut her mouth?,’’ he asked. Irked by this, BJP leaders in the Council raised their voice against Congress social media in-charge Ramya. “Why can’t Congress control Ramya, who is tweeting without any sense? asked BJP’s Kota Srinivas Poojari.