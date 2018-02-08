MYSURU: A woman, who was taking care of stray dogs, allegedly threw a stone and injured another woman, who is her neighbour when the latter threw stones at the stray dogs to scare them. The incident took place at Gokulam in the city on Tuesday. The woman has suffered a hairline fracture in her left hand.

V V Puram police told Express, “Chikkathayamma (52) was returning after fetching her grandchildren who had gone to yoga classes at 7am, when a stray dog came barking towards them. Fearing that it may attack, Chikkathayamma hit the dog with a stone only to shoo it away. Gayatri, her neighbour, who witnessed it, picked a fight with Chikkathayamma.

She gave her a mouthful and also questioned her saying, ‘who are you to hit my dogs’.” “As the duo started exchanging words, Gayatri in a fit of rage, assaulted the elderly woman on her left forearm resulting in bloody injuries. When Chikkathayamma was taken to a hospital, the doctors said she has suffered a hairline fracture,” the police added quoting the complaint lodged by the victim’s son Sacchidananda.

The police said that the neighbours were at loggerheads ever since Gayatri moved into the house in the neighbourhood over a year ago. Gayatri has been living alone in the house that actually belongs to her brother.

She regularly feeds a pack of stray dogs in the vicinity, and could not tolerate when she saw her neighbour ‘ ill-treating’ the animal.

Not just that, Gayatri has been allegedly picking up a quarrel with them for trivial reasons. Following this, Chikkathayamma even installed a closed circuit TV camera outside her house. Since then, there have been six to seven incidents involving the duo and complaints have been received from Chikkathayamma’s family members, police said.

While all the previous complaints were reported as ‘non-cognisable’, the recent case has been taken seriously. Gayatri has been booked under sections 324 ( assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation). However, she is not arrested yet, police said.

Though Gayatri’s brother has been trying to make her see reason, it has not stopped her from targeting her neighbour. The reason behind the ‘growing hatred among neighbours’ remains fishy, the police said.