BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar on Thursday criticised the state government for frequent transfers in the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The New Indian Express had on January 12 highlighted that the post of commissioner in the department had seen 19 occupants in the last four-and-a-half years ever since the Congress assumed power in the state. Shettar, who was speaking on the Governor’s address to the House, criticised the speech saying it was more of boasting about the government’s achievements than its vision. He blamed the state government for the frequent transfers in the department and said it was distracting officials from carrying out their duties.

“The department plays a crucial role in giving ration cards to the poor and also in implementing the Anna Bhagya scheme ... Is this the way your government functions?” Shettar asked CM Siddaramaiah. Shettar cited the case of IAS officer Anurag Tewari who was found dead in Uttar Pradesh. Tewari was serving as the commissioner in the department. “Tewari was an honest officer who was digging into the scams in the department. If we open those files, we will get to know the reason for his death and also the people behind it,” he added.