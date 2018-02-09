BENGALURU: The state government has withdrawn the notification seeking public opinion to include religious institutions functioning under various mutts of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists across the state under the Religious Endowment Department.

It came after the ruling Congress sensed that the BJP would use the notification to whip up sentiment against the state government from powerful mutts in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision in the Council on Thursday soon after Leader of the Opposition K S Eshwarappa expressed his reservation over the issue. Even as the state government withdrew the order, BJP members staged a walkout, with Eshwarappa alleging that the circular had hurt the feelings of pontiffs of mutts.

The notification came three years after the state government unsuccessfully tabled the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2014. The Bill was scrapped following opposition from pontiffs. The notification issued on January 29 sought opinion from various pontiffs, administrative committee members of temples and priests.

The CM said the notification was issued following directives from the Supreme Court in 2005. “The court had also directed to make a regulatory body for these institutions, and a similar notification was issued by Justice Rama Jois Committee in 2007,” he said. However, Eshwarappa said while the 2007 notification was by the committee, the new one was by the state government.

‘Divide & rule policy’

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa attacked the state government stating that it had continued its “divide and rule policy” and was compelled to withdraw the notification. “The continued efforts of the state government to control Hindu religious centres have been proved again,” he said. Earlier, the state had hurt Hindu sentiments by introducing the Anti-superstition Bill, he added.

Board to recommend liquor ban in the state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Temperance Board is set to recommend a liquor ban in the state in its report to be submitted to the government by this month-end. The board will advocate the need for emulating Bihar by recommending a complete ban on the sale of liquor in Karnataka, chairman of the Board H V Rudrappa said here on Thursday.

700 acres of Kempegowda Layout stuck in legal tussle

Bengaluru: Legal dispute has affected close to 700 acres of land acquired for Kempegowda Layout and authorities concerned were working towards vacating the stay order on these tracts of land, said Bengaluru Development Minister K J George here on Thursday. He was responding to a question by N Appajigowda in the Council.

Demand to fund Kannada classical language centre

Bengaluru: CUTTING across party lines, MLAs demanded the state government to provide more funds to the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada. Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree said since the centre comes under the Centre, the state is not giving any funds.Unhappy, the opposition demanded allocation of funds from the state government.