BENGALURU: Congress came under fire in the Assembly on Thursday after its minister Vinay Kulkarni said BJP MLA C T Ravi will be the next target.

C T Ravi in the Assembly on

Thursday | KPN

Criticising the law and order situation in the state, former deputy chief minister R Ashok said, “Earlier, Bengaluru was known as the garden city and pensioners’ paradise, but now it has turned into a crime city. In the recent past, two BJP workers - Santosh and Kadiresh - were killed. Who will be next?,” he asked. To this, Kulkarni shouted C T Ravi’s name. Ravi had recently received a letter threatening him of murder.

Ravi’s name being brought up did not go down well with BJP. Jagadish Shettar asked, “Are you not ashamed of yourself? How can your party member openly say such a thing. This is goondagiri. Is this how your government works?” BJP members demanded an apology from the minister.

However, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda apologised, but BJP members demanded an apology from Kulkarni.