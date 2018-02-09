MYSURU: To counter traffic jams and slow-moving vehicles, the city police will soon install the Variable Message Signage (VMS) display systems at vantage positions that will inform the public of prevailing conditions on important roads, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vikram V Amathe.

“To start with, three VMS monitors will be placed in different parts of the city,” Vikram said.

The 5x2.5-metre electronic VMS monitors will display information like roads under repair, or ones experiencing heavy traffic or jams. Weather forecast and prevailing conditions, like rain in any part of the city, will also be flashed, so that commuters can plan accordingly. “Mysuru will be the first city in the state to get a real-time VMS system,” he said.

VMS, in Mysuru, will be embedded with Google Maps. Hence, the road map of the city will show the movement of vehicles as well as display warning texts like ‘Rush area’, ‘U-turn’, ‘Speed breaker’ and other such. The city police have issued a work order to install the three VMS at a cost of `1 crore within two months, he revealed. VMS will reduce the workload of traffic policemen, especially during VIP movements.