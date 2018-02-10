BENGALURU: Drawing up strategies to woo every segment of the society, BJP leaders across the state will be out on Saturday to spend a day with slum dwellers to understand their woes and expand the party’s reach to slums in all major cities.

Leading the initiative, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, along with former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka, party MP P C Mohan and State BJP General Secretary N Ravi Kumar are set to stay at Lakshmana Nagar slum in Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The leaders will also spend the night at a slum dweller’s residence to gain a first-hand experience of the problems and aspirations of the slum dwellers, Mohan told reporters here on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar will participate in similar programme at Chamundeshwari slum in Hubballi, his council counterpart K S Eshwarappa will lead the drive in Shivamogga, party leaders Govind Karjol in Vijayapura, and Shobha Karandlaje in Mysuru.

Yeddyurappa will also release a report prepared by the BJP Slum Morcha on the living conditions in slums all over the state on February 11 after his night stay at the slum.

Ahead of polls, Congress to have Town Hall meets to connect with youth

The competition to draw young voters is getting stronger between BJP and Congress with the latter launching ‘Nanna Karnataka’ (My Karnataka) campaign to connect with the youth, especially first time voters. The campaign launched by young turks of state Congress, including ministers Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Vinay Kulakarni, MLC Rizwan Arshad and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao offers “ideal platform in both online and offline domain for the youth to share their views, participate in debates, offer their suggestions to reflect their aspirations and expectations,” Rao said after launching the campaign.

“It will provide a platform for the youth to speak out, share their views, convey as to what kind of Karnataka they would like to live in, present suggestions to get their aspirations fulfilled.” The campaign will also have initiatives for physical connect with the youth through Town Hall meets in about 100 Assembly constituencies.