DHARWAD: THE Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerate has taken the compulsory helmet rule to the next level. Soon, they will be asking petrol bunk owners in the twin cities not to refill petrol for two-wheelers if the riders are not wearing helmets. The new rule will come into force from March 1. Once the ‘no helmet-no petrol’ campaign is launched, police will monitor petrol bunks through CCTVs and make surprise visits.

Members of a few NGOs and other organisations are expected to be roped in for the campaign. Police said that a month-long awareness campaign, held in twin cities, on wearing helmets was a partial success. “We can still see many riders risking their lives and riding without wearing helmets. Awareness is a continuous process and we must come up with new techniques to ensure that two-wheeler riders adhere to the rules,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B S Nemagoud said a meeting was held in this regard with senior officers and the campaign will be implemented soon.