BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait on Friday said that private schools in the state which levy fines on parents for delay in payment of fees will be sternly dealt with.

Two complaints have been filed with the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) against two schools — Kautilya Vidya Samsthe, Mysuru, and St Norbert School, Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district — for imposing fines for delay in payment of tuition or transport fees. Ramesh also claimed that Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Koramangala, Bengaluru, is also imposing fines.

On indiscriminate increase in private school feels, Sait said DERA has been empowered to impose `10 lakh penalty if schools are found guilty of this.

Practice-cum-activity textbooks

Practice-cum-activity books will be distributed to improve the creativity of students following directives from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Sait said. The NCERT had noted previously that the Karnataka state syllabus textbooks were not learner-centric and did not encourage creative mindset.

To a question from MLC Tara Anuradha, Sait said NCERT has also directed the state to take steps to improve the quality of textbooks after it was found riddled with errors in the last academic year. “To prevent such errors, preventive measures have been taken. We have also taken action against publishers who were responsible for delay in publication and distribution of books,” he said.