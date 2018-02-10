BENGALURU: Though Karnataka is touted as the top destination in the country in attracting huge investments, data shows that less than 10 per cent of the proposed investments between April 2013 and November 2017 have actually been realised.

This, according to industry experts, is a normal trend as investment intentions take some time to actualise on the ground and delays in implementation of projects are due to various factors.

Data from the Large and Medium Industries Department shows that only 9.93 per cent of the proposals — `33,671 crore of the proposed `3.38 lakh crore worth of projects cleared by the State High Level Clearance Committee and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee — have been implemented between April 2013 and November 2017.

How the state fared

Proposed investment

K3.38L cr

Cost of projects implemented K33,661.78 cr

Under implementation K2.88 L cr

Projects dropped K16,766 cr