MYSURU: The state government, through its Anila Bhagya scheme, will end discrimination by the Union government’s Pradana Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader has said.

“The Union government under PMUY gave free gas cylinders to 100 deserving beneficiaries in a village. This led to confusion and divided the villagers as many were not covered in the programmes. However, the state government wanted to end this covering all deserving 1 lakh families with free stove, lighter, cylinder and two free refiling cylinders whereas the Union Government gave just cylinders,” he said.

The Minister informed that the Union Petroleum Minister had insisted to include Union Government for which they have accepted. However, Karnataka government is not in favour of depositing money to petroleum companies as it would be difficult to keep a tab on the distributors in case of any violations.

In a bid to end misappropriation in fair price shops, Khader said they have decided to set up vigilance committee involving local village panchayat member who will give his signature to arrival of stocks. “This would also look into non co-operation and complaints of harassment maintaining that Internet servers are down,” he said.