HOSAPETE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against the Centre on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal on Saturday. “When Modiji went to France and changed the contract to help his friends, his defence minister was purchasing fish in Goa,” Rahul remarked and asked the PM if due process was followed while negotiating the deal.

“We have three questions for Modi. Why was HAL contract cancelled ? Why did you snatch job opportunities from local youth ? Has the price of fighter jets increased or reduced? Did you take permission from the cabinet committee before negotiating the deal? Modi spoke for one hour in Parliament, but he did not answer any of our questions,” he said.